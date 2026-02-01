Previous
Bowl of Sunshine by kvphoto
Photo 2578

Bowl of Sunshine

"Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you."

--Walt Whitman
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
