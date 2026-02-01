Sign up
Previous
Photo 2578
Bowl of Sunshine
"Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you."
--Walt Whitman
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3105
photos
168
followers
155
following
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2572
2573
445
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st February 2026 1:29pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
sunshine
,
vase
,
sonya7rv
