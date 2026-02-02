Previous
Bright Sunshiny Day by kvphoto
Photo 2579

Bright Sunshiny Day

“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson—Happy Groundhog Day! I’m hoping for an early spring so maybe this is enough sunshine until after the groundhog emerges today!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

kvphoto
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
February 2nd, 2026  
