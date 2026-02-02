Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2579
Bright Sunshiny Day
“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.”
—Ralph Waldo Emerson—Happy Groundhog Day! I’m hoping for an early spring so maybe this is enough sunshine until after the groundhog emerges today!
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3106
photos
168
followers
155
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Latest from all albums
2573
445
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st February 2026 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
sunshine
,
vase
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
February 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close