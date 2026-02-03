Sign up
Photo 2580
Petals & Dewdrops
“Perfect sincerity and transparency make a great part of beauty, as in dewdrops, lakes, and diamonds.”
—Henry David Thoreau
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3107
photos
168
followers
155
following
706% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st February 2026 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
sunshine
,
vase
,
monochrome
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
February 3rd, 2026
Kate
ace
Love it
February 3rd, 2026
