Lightly Dance by kvphoto
Photo 2581

Lightly Dance

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”

—Rabindranath Tagore
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Corinne C
So lovely
February 4th, 2026  
Islandgirl
Gorgeous colours!
February 4th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
Wonderful colours and depth of field. Love that quote too!
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones
So pretty!
February 4th, 2026  
Mags
Oh how pretty!
February 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
So pretty and such a thoughtful quotr
February 4th, 2026  
Babs
Gorgeous colours.
February 4th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful.
February 4th, 2026  
