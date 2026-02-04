Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2581
Lightly Dance
"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf."
—Rabindranath Tagore
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
8
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3108
photos
168
followers
155
following
707% complete
View this month »
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th February 2026 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
flowers
,
dance
,
leaf
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Corinne C
ace
So lovely
February 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous colours!
February 4th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful colours and depth of field. Love that quote too!
February 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So pretty!
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh how pretty!
February 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So pretty and such a thoughtful quotr
February 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours.
February 4th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
February 4th, 2026
