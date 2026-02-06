Previous
Ice Nebula by kvphoto
Ice Nebula

“Nature goes to the same place to create a galaxy of stars: a cluster of nebulas, a rain forest, a human body, or a thought. That place is Spirit.”

—Deepak Chopra—I’ve completed a 12 mile—19.31 km— hike yesterday with over 1800 feet of elevation gain. This hike is similar in length to my hike into the Grand Canyon on my trip in March. I spotted an owl in the wild… something I’ve hoped to do for quite some time. I heard the owl way before I spotted it way up in a pine tree. It was a great horned owl and I would have loved to see it closer. I didn’t have a camera with me and my phone shots were not great… I’m envious of all the terrific close up owl shots I’ve seen on 365… someday!

@kvphoto
