Previous
Seashell Castle by kvphoto
Photo 2584

Seashell Castle

We visited the Rock Garden in Calhoun, Georgia today and saw some interesting hand-crafted castles. This one had a sea shell theme.

More info: https://calhounsdachurch.com/the-rock-garden/
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
That's amazing! And thank you for the link! Incredible! Fav
February 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact