Previous
Next
Bluebird Morning by kvphoto
Photo 2596

Bluebird Morning

The bluebirds visited us and were checking out the new birdhouse in our back yard... hope they move in.

I completed an 8 hour, 12 mile-19.3121 km hike with over 3200 feet of elevation gain at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park... I am feeling good about my next Grand Canyon adventure coming up in less than one month. While hiking I saw a domestic house cat following a young woman up the trail... unique and very cool. I'm going to post a picture of the cat in my extras folder. I thought that was very cool.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful little bird.
February 20th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
splendid!
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Hope the bluebirds find the perfect accommodation in your back yard.
February 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...love the bokeh
February 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of my favorite bird.
February 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
A stunning shot, KV! Your bluebird is so pretty in itself, but it is especially pretty against the pale blue and orange bokeh! Fav
February 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning shot!
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact