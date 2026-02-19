Bluebird Morning

The bluebirds visited us and were checking out the new birdhouse in our back yard... hope they move in.



I completed an 8 hour, 12 mile-19.3121 km hike with over 3200 feet of elevation gain at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park... I am feeling good about my next Grand Canyon adventure coming up in less than one month. While hiking I saw a domestic house cat following a young woman up the trail... unique and very cool. I'm going to post a picture of the cat in my extras folder. I thought that was very cool.