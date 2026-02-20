Previous
Northern Flicker by kvphoto
Northern Flicker

I finally got to see and photograph a Northern Flicker this afternoon while I was sitting in my back yard. It was high up in a neighbor's tree.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

KV

@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this lovely visitor.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks lovely against the blue sky.
February 20th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Great catch
February 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture and details
February 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous shot!
February 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
A great shot, KV! I love your pov, and the details and colours are super! Fav
February 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot!
February 21st, 2026  
