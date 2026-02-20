Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2597
Northern Flicker
I finally got to see and photograph a Northern Flicker this afternoon while I was sitting in my back yard. It was high up in a neighbor's tree.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3125
photos
168
followers
155
following
711% complete
View this month »
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Latest from all albums
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
446
2596
2597
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th February 2026 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
bird
,
northern flicker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this lovely visitor.
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks lovely against the blue sky.
February 20th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Great catch
February 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture and details
February 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Fabulous shot!
February 21st, 2026
Heather
ace
A great shot, KV! I love your pov, and the details and colours are super! Fav
February 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot!
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close