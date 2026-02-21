Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2598
Lenten Rose
This beautiful hellebore had an upright bloom unlike most blooms that hang down and are difficult to photograph. I was so excited to see a bloom that I could photograph without laying down on the ground.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3126
photos
168
followers
155
following
711% complete
View this month »
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
Latest from all albums
2592
2593
2594
2595
446
2596
2597
2598
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st February 2026 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
hellebore
,
lenten rose
,
helleborus orientalis
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
sgg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close