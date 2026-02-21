Previous
Lenten Rose by kvphoto
Photo 2598

Lenten Rose

This beautiful hellebore had an upright bloom unlike most blooms that hang down and are difficult to photograph. I was so excited to see a bloom that I could photograph without laying down on the ground.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

KV

@kvphoto
