Previous
Photo 2600
A Winter Glimpse of Spring
The redbud trees are in full bloom since we have had some unseasonably warm weather. Yet winter has not let go just yet… two days of below freezing temperatures and brisk winds are provinding a chilly reminder.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Photo Details
blooms
winter
macro
pink
spring
redbud
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Diana
ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2026
