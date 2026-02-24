Sign up
Previous
Photo 2601
Pansy
“Poetry is a mystic, sensuous mathematics of fire, smoke-stacks, waffles, pansies, people, and purple sunsets.”
—Carl Sandburg
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3129
photos
168
followers
156
following
712% complete
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2595
446
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st February 2026 2:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
macro
,
pansy
,
gilbert
,
gardens”
,
“smith
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
sgg
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
February 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous macro and details, I love pansies.
February 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful details!
February 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2026
