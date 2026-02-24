Previous
Pansy by kvphoto
Photo 2601

Pansy

“Poetry is a mystic, sensuous mathematics of fire, smoke-stacks, waffles, pansies, people, and purple sunsets.”

—Carl Sandburg
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
February 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous macro and details, I love pansies.
February 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
February 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2026  
