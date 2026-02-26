Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2603
Singing Blue
"Be like the bluebird who never is blue, For he knows from his upbringing what singing can do."
--Cole Porter--Bluebird sounds:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eastern_Bluebird/sounds
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3131
photos
168
followers
156
following
713% complete
View this month »
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th February 2026 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bluebird
,
eastern bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful capture of this beautiful bird. Fav.
February 26th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture and nice separation of the subject from the background.
February 26th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
February 26th, 2026
Kate
ace
Fabulous composition and dof
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful bird and colors
February 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
Your bluebirds are so very blue and beautiful! Ours don't seem quite that blue these days.
February 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close