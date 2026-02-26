Previous
Singing Blue by kvphoto
Singing Blue

"Be like the bluebird who never is blue, For he knows from his upbringing what singing can do."

--Cole Porter--Bluebird sounds: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eastern_Bluebird/sounds
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Sue Cooper ace
Beautiful capture of this beautiful bird. Fav.
February 26th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture and nice separation of the subject from the background.
February 26th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 26th, 2026  
Kate ace
Fabulous composition and dof
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird and colors
February 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Your bluebirds are so very blue and beautiful! Ours don't seem quite that blue these days.
February 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 26th, 2026  
