Previous
Photo 2604
Cruising Brushy Mountain Tunnel
"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."
Albert Einstein
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
8
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3132
photos
168
followers
156
following
713% complete
View this month »
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
tunnel
,
wet
,
selective color
,
bicycling
,
brushy mountain tunnel
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shot and selective colour.
February 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
That is very appealing and especially being almost monochromatic. Just take care about the burnt out area which is grabbing the attention. Can you reduce those highlights? You might be able to in post production if you shot in RAW.
February 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! The reflections are amazing and the light is fabulous.
February 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
February 28th, 2026
Heather
ace
What a cool shot, KV! This is something very different from you! I love the pov, the reflections, the selective colour! Fav
February 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great quote for this awesome photograph
February 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super image with a great reflections, use of SC
February 28th, 2026
