Cruising Brushy Mountain Tunnel by kvphoto
Cruising Brushy Mountain Tunnel

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

Albert Einstein
27th February 2026

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
713% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot and selective colour.
February 28th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
That is very appealing and especially being almost monochromatic. Just take care about the burnt out area which is grabbing the attention. Can you reduce those highlights? You might be able to in post production if you shot in RAW.
February 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! The reflections are amazing and the light is fabulous.
February 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
February 28th, 2026  
Heather ace
What a cool shot, KV! This is something very different from you! I love the pov, the reflections, the selective colour! Fav
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great quote for this awesome photograph
February 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super image with a great reflections, use of SC
February 28th, 2026  
