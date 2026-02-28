Heavenly Color

"As might be expected of creatures so heavenly in color, the disposition of bluebirds is particularly angelic. Gentleness and amiability are expressed in their soft musical voice. Tru-al-ly, tru-al-ly, they sweetly assert when we can scarcely believe that spring is here; tru-wee, tur-wee they softly call in autumn when they go roaming through the countryside in flocks of azure."



--Neltje Blanchan--Looking forward to spring time though it is not quite here yet.... March 20th is our first day of spring.