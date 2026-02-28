Previous
Heavenly Color by kvphoto
Heavenly Color

"As might be expected of creatures so heavenly in color, the disposition of bluebirds is particularly angelic. Gentleness and amiability are expressed in their soft musical voice. Tru-al-ly, tru-al-ly, they sweetly assert when we can scarcely believe that spring is here; tru-wee, tur-wee they softly call in autumn when they go roaming through the countryside in flocks of azure."

--Neltje Blanchan--Looking forward to spring time though it is not quite here yet.... March 20th is our first day of spring.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365.
713% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little bird.
February 28th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I THINK I may have heard one this morning but it's really early for them to be here! So, I'm not sure. Glad to see one in this excellent photo though!
February 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
So pretty and so sweet!
February 28th, 2026  
