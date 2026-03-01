Sign up
Previous
Photo 2606
Nature's Patterns
"Nature uses only the longest threads to weave her patterns, so that each small piece of her fabric reveals the organization of the entire tapestry."
--Richard P. Feynman
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
6
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3135
photos
168
followers
156
following
713% complete
View this month »
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
Latest from all albums
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
1
2606
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st March 2026 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
macro
,
pink
,
succulent
,
stonecrop
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Lovely shape to the leaves and I enjoy the soft focus!
March 1st, 2026
Heather
ace
I love the greens and your tight shot! A lovely edit, too! Fav
March 1st, 2026
Kim
ace
Intriguing!
March 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 2nd, 2026
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
March 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
March 2nd, 2026
