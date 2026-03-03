Previous
Ten Speed by kvphoto
Photo 2608

Ten Speed

"Life is like a ten speed bicycle. Most of us have gears we never use."

--Charles M. Schulz--thanks to Kate (@k9photo) who willingly participated in my photo shoot today!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

KV

Heather ace
Love your motion capture of Kate on the bike! Just enough blur! Nice pops of colour, too! Fav
March 3rd, 2026  
