Momentum by kvphoto
Momentum

"Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death."

--Hunter S. Thompson
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Susan Wakely ace
Great sense of movement.
March 4th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice quote
March 4th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great motion capture! I love the triple imagery of the cyclist! Looks great in b/w too! Fav
March 4th, 2026  
