Photo 2609
Photo 2609
Momentum
"Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death."
--Hunter S. Thompson
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3141
photos
168
followers
156
following
714% complete
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd March 2026 1:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blur
,
motion
,
speed
,
monochrome
,
riding
,
icm
,
bicyclist
,
momentum
,
sonyrx100m7
,
@k9photo
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sense of movement.
March 4th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Nice quote
March 4th, 2026
Heather
ace
A great motion capture! I love the triple imagery of the cyclist! Looks great in b/w too! Fav
March 4th, 2026
