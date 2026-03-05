Sign up
Previous
Photo 2610
Cottonwood Moonset
"We are all like the bright moon, we still have our darker side."
--Khalil Gibran
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
8
5
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
cottonwood
,
moonset
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, KV! I really like the view of the moon behind the mesh of the tree branches! Fav
March 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
March 5th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's a beauty ❤️
March 5th, 2026
KV
ace
@casablanca
thanks so much… we’ve had such overcast weather this was the first moonset we’ve seen since before the lunar eclipse which we totally missed due to cloud cover. I was happy to see the moon this morning as I was chasing the armadillo out of our front yard… they are doing a good job of “aerating” our grass but the process is pretty destructive.
March 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
March 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks quite mysterious
March 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
My kind of moon shot!
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
