Previous
Cottonwood Moonset by kvphoto
Photo 2610

Cottonwood Moonset

"We are all like the bright moon, we still have our darker side."

--Khalil Gibran
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A lovely shot, KV! I really like the view of the moon behind the mesh of the tree branches! Fav
March 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
March 5th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a beauty ❤️
March 5th, 2026  
KV ace
@casablanca thanks so much… we’ve had such overcast weather this was the first moonset we’ve seen since before the lunar eclipse which we totally missed due to cloud cover. I was happy to see the moon this morning as I was chasing the armadillo out of our front yard… they are doing a good job of “aerating” our grass but the process is pretty destructive.
March 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
March 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks quite mysterious
March 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
My kind of moon shot!
March 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact