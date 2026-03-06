Previous
Flying High by kvphoto
Photo 2611

Flying High

"The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine, bracing and delicious. And why shouldn't it be?--it is the same the angels breathe."

--Mark Twain--I had fun playing around with this composite of Kate (@k9photo) on her new bike... she can fly!!! Created from three different images.

Alternate titles: Flight of Fancy, I Can Fly, or Up, Up, and Away
