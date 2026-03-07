Retrospective: Mule Train Leaving Phantom Ranch

This shot was taken just over four years ago on my 1st backpacking trip into the Grand Canyon on 2/26/22. I decided to take a retrospective look at my photos from previous trips as I prepare for my 4th trip into the canyon which will occur soon.



Although the upcoming trip (March 21-23) is a rim to river trip like the 1st trip I will be taking a different route down the Bright Angel Trail to the Tonto Trail to "Tipoff" at South Kaibab Trail to the Bight Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. This will be a 12 mile hike with 4700 feet of elevation loss and 800 feet of elevation gain. I have been training for this and feel confident though I know it will be a challenging hike.