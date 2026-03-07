Previous
Retrospective: Mule Train Leaving Phantom Ranch by kvphoto
Photo 2612

Retrospective: Mule Train Leaving Phantom Ranch

This shot was taken just over four years ago on my 1st backpacking trip into the Grand Canyon on 2/26/22. I decided to take a retrospective look at my photos from previous trips as I prepare for my 4th trip into the canyon which will occur soon.

Although the upcoming trip (March 21-23) is a rim to river trip like the 1st trip I will be taking a different route down the Bright Angel Trail to the Tonto Trail to "Tipoff" at South Kaibab Trail to the Bight Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. This will be a 12 mile hike with 4700 feet of elevation loss and 800 feet of elevation gain. I have been training for this and feel confident though I know it will be a challenging hike.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nada ace
Good luck on the hike. Can’t wait to see more.
March 7th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This photo tells you immediately where you are. An iconic image!
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact