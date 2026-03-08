Retrospective: The Black Bridge

My original shot was taken on February 25, 2022 during my 1st backpacking trip into the Grand Canyon. Crossing the Colorado River to arrive at Phantom Ranch was quite and accomplishment for me and I was so elated to be there for the first time.From Wikipedia:The black bridge was constructed in 1928 and remains virtually unchanged today. In 1907 the only way to cross was by boat. Then a cableway was built with a single car. It was considered a precarious crossing though it allowed one mule or several people to cross at a time. In 1920 a suspension bridge was built but proved to be too flexible for pedestrians to cross safely. Then came the Black Bridge also known as the Kaibab Suspension Bridge. 122 tons of material were carried by humans and mules down the 9 mile trail. The one-ton, 550-foot (170 m) suspension cables were carried down the trail by 42 Havasupai tribesmen walking in a single file line.What a feat of engineering that exists today after 98 years. It is fascinating to read about its construction. Below are some links if you want to read more.