Retrospective: Coming Up South Kaibab Trail

Original photo taken on 2/25/22. On my first trip I hiked 7.4 miles down this trail to cross the Black Bridge for the first time and arrive at Phantom Ranch.



On my upcoming trip (my 4th trip to the bottom of the canyon) I will hike out on the same trail - the South Kaibab trail. It will be a tough hike especially if it is hot since there is no shade on the South Kaibab trail. With an elevation gain of 4700 feet it will literally and figuratively be a breathtaking adventure! Luckily I have a layover day between my hike down and my hike out.