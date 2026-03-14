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Retrospective: North Kaibab Trail by kvphoto
Photo 2619

Retrospective: North Kaibab Trail

Taken on 10/21/22 on the 1st day of my rim to rim backpacking trip.

I have really enjoyed my retrospective look at photos from my previous backpacking trips into the Grand Canyon. As my 4th trip draws near my excitement continues to grow and sleep becomes more challenging.

On the rim to rim trip I took two Sony mirrorless cameras - an A 6600 with a 24-240mm lens and an A7iii with a 20mm 1.8 lens. I hung each camera on my backpack straps with Peak Design Capture clips so they were easily accessible for shooting. On my first trip I shot with just one camera - the A7iii with the 24-240mm lens.

To read a full description of my first day on the rim to rim trip:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2022-10-21
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Kate ace
Love that boulder on the left and the sun star
March 14th, 2026  
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