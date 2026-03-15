Retrospective: Looking Up

Taken on the 2nd day of my rim to rim backpacking trip, 10/22/26 on the North Kaibab Trail.



I spent the day packing and repacking my suitcase and daypack. Kate is dropping me at the Atlanta International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to catch an early flight to Phoenix. I haven't flown since 2019 so this has been a little stressful for me.



Weather at home will be below freezing for the drive to the airport but I expect Phoenix to be very hot. I think it is a good possibility there will be record high temperatures at the Grand Canyon but I am keeping my fingers crossed the weather will stay cooler.