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Retrospective: Looking Up by kvphoto
Photo 2620

Retrospective: Looking Up

Taken on the 2nd day of my rim to rim backpacking trip, 10/22/26 on the North Kaibab Trail.

I spent the day packing and repacking my suitcase and daypack. Kate is dropping me at the Atlanta International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to catch an early flight to Phoenix. I haven't flown since 2019 so this has been a little stressful for me.

Weather at home will be below freezing for the drive to the airport but I expect Phoenix to be very hot. I think it is a good possibility there will be record high temperatures at the Grand Canyon but I am keeping my fingers crossed the weather will stay cooler.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Corinne C ace
Amazing view!
March 15th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic!
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful!
March 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous sunburst
March 15th, 2026  
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