Retrospective: The Whole Story

Original taken on 10/25/22 during the final day of my rim to rim backpacking trip. The ram was was walking towards me on the trail, I decided to stand still and he veered off the trail (upper left), ran down and posed nicely for me (right) and then went to see his mate (left bottom... quite literally too!).To read the original account of this day:I spent my final day repacking again... but I am finally packed and waiting to leave home around 3 am tomorrow morning to head to the airport for what will be a very long day. My Grand Canyon trip is finally here. I am concerned about the extreme heat advisory for the canyon for my trip dates. It looks like temps could range from 96F-105F (35.55C-40.55C) at 4K feet of elevation and below.The itinerary will be adjusted to as needed... and I will stay hydrated and eat lots of salty snacks.