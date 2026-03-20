Previous
Next
Ready to Go by kvphoto
Photo 2625

Ready to Go

The short hike to Shoshone Point was a perfect, easy hike to complete on the day before my hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Chet gets the photo credit for this shot of me.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact