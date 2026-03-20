Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2625
Ready to Go
The short hike to Shoshone Point was a perfect, easy hike to complete on the day before my hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Chet gets the photo credit for this shot of me.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3194
photos
167
followers
154
following
720% complete
View this month »
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Latest from all albums
28
29
2628
30
2629
31
448
2630
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kv
,
shoshone-point
,
grand-canyon-national-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close