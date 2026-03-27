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Joyful Recognition by kvphoto
Photo 2623

Joyful Recognition

"Pressing the shutter has remained a moment of joyful recognition, comparable to the delight of a child balancing on tiptoe and suddenly, with a small cry of delight, stretching out a hand toward a desired object."

--Inge Morath--I have completed my Grand Canyon trip successfully and am thankful to have made it through the Atlanta (crazy) and Phoenix (surprisingly calm) airports on my roundtrip flights. I am very happy to be home though I still feel as if I could sleep for three days! I will post photos from the canyon soon... it was a memorable trip.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
This is very beautiful
March 27th, 2026  
Heather ace
Gorgeous pinks spilling out of the blue barrel! Fav (Congratulations on completing your Grand Canyon trip, KV! Rest up and post when the time is right)
March 27th, 2026  
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