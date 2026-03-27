Joyful Recognition

"Pressing the shutter has remained a moment of joyful recognition, comparable to the delight of a child balancing on tiptoe and suddenly, with a small cry of delight, stretching out a hand toward a desired object."



--Inge Morath--I have completed my Grand Canyon trip successfully and am thankful to have made it through the Atlanta (crazy) and Phoenix (surprisingly calm) airports on my roundtrip flights. I am very happy to be home though I still feel as if I could sleep for three days! I will post photos from the canyon soon... it was a memorable trip.