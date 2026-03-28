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Spring Has Sprung by kvphoto
Photo 2624

Spring Has Sprung

"The spring has sprung, the grass is rizz. I wonder where them birdies is?"

--A. A. Milne
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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