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Dogwood 3.29.26 by kvphoto
Photo 2626

Dogwood 3.29.26

"Listen...you can hear the colors flowering in the quiet of your soul."

--Laurel Burch
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2026  
Mallory ace
This is always my favorite pov and you did a fab job. Fav
March 30th, 2026  
Diane ace
Love it against the blue sky.
March 30th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Breathtaking
March 30th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
gorgeous
March 30th, 2026  
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