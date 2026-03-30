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Previous
Photo 2628
Just Dandy
"Beautiful as a dandelion-blossom golden in the green grass, this life can be."
--Edna St. Vincent Millay
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th March 2026 2:41pm
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sony-a7rv
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Heather
ace
Lovely! Great clarity to capture the network of fine threads and a nice soft background! Fav
March 30th, 2026
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