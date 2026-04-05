Adrenaline Rush

"The rivers flow not past, but through us, thrilling, tingling, vibrating every fiber and cell of the substance of our bodies, making them glide and sing."



— John Muir--What a way to spend Easter Suday... kayaking Hurricane Falls at Tallulah

Gorge, Georgia. Kayaking water releases at the gorge are infrequent events so we decided to take a long day trip up to the gorge. We got there late in the afternoon after the rain had stopped and only saw three boats run the falls... it is always an always impressive feat. The water was flowing at 700 CFS.