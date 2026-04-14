Why Don't You Bring Me Dinner?

Courtship behavior of the northern cardinal often includes the male feeding the female in a process that looks like they are kissing. In this shot the female is looking askance at the male and wondering why he hasn't shared food with her.
Have you entered the six word story contest yet? The title of this photo is an example of a six word story and below are the details if you are interested in entering the competition.
Here is the scoop:
There are only two rules for this challenge:
- the photo must be taken within the time frame of the challenge
- the title must consist of six words - no more no less!
Challenge Tag: sixws-164
Start Date: 14 March 2026 (back dated to last challenge)
End Date: 30 April 2026
As usual photos must be taken during this timeframe.