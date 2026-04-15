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Symbolism: Hope & Love by kvphoto
Photo 2650

Symbolism: Hope & Love

According to Google AI Northern CardinaIs are:

"Messengers of Hope: They are believed to be messengers between the spirit world and the living.

Enduring Presence: Because they do not migrate, they represent a constant, loving presence that stays near.

A Sign of Love: A flash of red is often seen as a sign to comfort those who are grieving.

Nature's Symbol: Often associated with strength, courage, and vitality in nature."
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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gloria jones ace
Brilliant!!
April 15th, 2026  
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