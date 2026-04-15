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Photo 2650
Symbolism: Hope & Love
According to Google AI Northern CardinaIs are:
"Messengers of Hope: They are believed to be messengers between the spirit world and the living.
Enduring Presence: Because they do not migrate, they represent a constant, loving presence that stays near.
A Sign of Love: A flash of red is often seen as a sign to comfort those who are grieving.
Nature's Symbol: Often associated with strength, courage, and vitality in nature."
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Taken
13th April 2026 2:57pm
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gloria jones
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Brilliant!!
April 15th, 2026
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