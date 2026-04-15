Symbolism: Hope & Love

According to Google AI Northern CardinaIs are:



"Messengers of Hope: They are believed to be messengers between the spirit world and the living.



Enduring Presence: Because they do not migrate, they represent a constant, loving presence that stays near.



A Sign of Love: A flash of red is often seen as a sign to comfort those who are grieving.



Nature's Symbol: Often associated with strength, courage, and vitality in nature."