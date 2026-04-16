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New Growth by kvphoto
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New Growth

"Spring is when life's alive in everything."

--Christina Rossetti
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Chrissie ace
Beautiful capture of Spring
April 16th, 2026  
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