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Previous
Photo 2651
New Growth
"Spring is when life's alive in everything."
--Christina Rossetti
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th April 2026 3:10pm
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tree
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spring
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new growth
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japanese red maple
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful capture of Spring
April 16th, 2026
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