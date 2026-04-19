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Sunflower Seed by kvphoto
Photo 2654

Sunflower Seed

This male Northern Cardinal is enjoying his sunflower seed.

According to Google AI:
"Northern cardinals strongly prefer sunflower seeds, especially black oil sunflower seeds, due to their thin shells and high fat content, which are easily cracked by their thick, powerful beaks. These seeds are widely considered the best choice for attracting cardinals to backyard feeders."

FYI--We are headed to the Smokies for a camper rally and there is not much connectivity there... I may be off grid for the next week or so... I'll post if I can otherwise I will catch up when I return.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
727% complete

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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow... Fabulous close up...Those red feathers are supreme.
April 19th, 2026  
Cathy
Awesome close up!
April 19th, 2026  
Sid ace
what gorgeous colouring
April 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 19th, 2026  
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