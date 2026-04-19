Sunflower Seed

This male Northern Cardinal is enjoying his sunflower seed.



According to Google AI:

"Northern cardinals strongly prefer sunflower seeds, especially black oil sunflower seeds, due to their thin shells and high fat content, which are easily cracked by their thick, powerful beaks. These seeds are widely considered the best choice for attracting cardinals to backyard feeders."



FYI--We are headed to the Smokies for a camper rally and there is not much connectivity there... I may be off grid for the next week or so... I'll post if I can otherwise I will catch up when I return.