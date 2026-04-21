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Mamma Bear by kvphoto
Photo 2656

Mamma Bear

We saw this Mamma bear perched in this tree above the Cades Cove Loop in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. She was protecting her cubs who were inside the trunk of the tree.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing, great photograph
April 22nd, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great find!
April 22nd, 2026  
Heather ace
Wow! Really! The cubs were inside the trunk of the tree! A super capture of mamma bear and a great story here, too! Fav
April 22nd, 2026  
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