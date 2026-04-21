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Photo 2656
Mamma Bear
We saw this Mamma bear perched in this tree above the Cades Cove Loop in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. She was protecting her cubs who were inside the trunk of the tree.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
20th April 2026 4:06pm
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sonyrx100m7
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great-smoky-mountain-national-park
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cades-cove
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing, great photograph
April 22nd, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great find!
April 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
Wow! Really! The cubs were inside the trunk of the tree! A super capture of mamma bear and a great story here, too! Fav
April 22nd, 2026
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