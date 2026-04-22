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Stealth Mode by kvphoto
Photo 2657

Stealth Mode

As we drove the Cades Cove Loop in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park we saw this bear run across the road a few cards infant of us. Luckily he turned around and looked back out at us and I was able to get this photo.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A little fearful
April 22nd, 2026  
Heather ace
Wow! Well-done to get this capture! Fav
April 22nd, 2026  
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