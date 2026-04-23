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Photo 2658
Happy Camper
Sugar enjoyed attending her 2nd camper rally and meeting some terrific new friends and old friends alike. She always loves to take time to smell flowers... in this case the beautiful purple iris behind the Little Arrow Resort sign.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
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dog
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iris
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
April 28th, 2026
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