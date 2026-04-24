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Pink Lady Slipper by kvphoto
Photo 2659

Pink Lady Slipper

Spotted this beauty on the Chestnut Top Trail in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Along the trail I also saw a variety of beautiful wildflowers and lovely greenery.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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