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True Blue by kvphoto
Photo 2658

True Blue

I've seen the bluebird flying in and out of the nesting box and I think I hear baby birds inside... not sure but I am hopeful.

27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
728% complete

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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Stunning capture
April 27th, 2026  
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