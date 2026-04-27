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Previous
Photo 2658
True Blue
I've seen the bluebird flying in and out of the nesting box and I think I hear baby birds inside... not sure but I am hopeful.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th April 2026 2:46pm
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nesting
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bluebirds
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sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Chrissie
ace
Stunning capture
April 27th, 2026
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