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Messy Goodness by kvphoto
Photo 2662

Messy Goodness

This Northern Cardinal landed under one of our bird feeders and was enjoying some fallen sunflower seeds.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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