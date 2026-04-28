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Previous
Photo 2662
Messy Goodness
This Northern Cardinal landed under one of our bird feeders and was enjoying some fallen sunflower seeds.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th April 2026 3:15pm
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red
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male
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sunflower seed
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northern cardinal
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
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