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Angel's Kisses by kvphoto
Photo 2725

Angel's Kisses

“Butterflies are like angel's kisses sent from heaven.”

—Malia Kirk
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Corinne C ace
Terrific clarity!
June 29th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic details
June 29th, 2026  
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