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Photo 2725
Angel's Kisses
“Butterflies are like angel's kisses sent from heaven.”
—Malia Kirk
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3303
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th June 2026 12:45pm
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Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
coneflowers
,
30dayswild
,
butterfly-house
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
,
sgg
,
30dw-2026
Corinne C
ace
Terrific clarity!
June 29th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic details
June 29th, 2026
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