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Butterfly Smiles by kvphoto
Photo 2726

Butterfly Smiles

“If you smile when you see a butterfly, you have happiness in your soul.”

—Diana Cooper--I've had a month full of wonderful butterfly smiles.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Corinne C ace
A sweet title for this beautiful capture
June 29th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
You are so fortunate to have this butterfly garden nearby. It's been a beautiful month of images.
June 29th, 2026  
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