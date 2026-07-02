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Previous
Photo 2728
Momma Mallard & Ducklings
While I was fishing on the creek today this mallard family swam past. One of the ducklings was getting ready to duck his/her head under the water.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 10:15am
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georgia
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