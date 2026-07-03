Previous
Genetic Reversion or Disease? by kvphoto
Photo 2729

Genetic Reversion or Disease?

We had a brief but powerful thunderstorm and afterwards I stepped into our pollinator garden to snap a few photos. A few years ago we planted an orange coneflower plant and it reverted to its pink/magenta color. Last year I noticed a few flowers that looked like genetic mutations. This year half the plant looks mutated. I'm posting a shot of a mutated looking bloom in my extras folder for you to see

I'm not sure if this plant has a mite disease or has Aster Yellows... if it is Aster Yellows then extreme measures are called for.

If you enjoy gardening and want to learn more and/or offer your opinion on whether or not I need to dig this plant up roots and all and dispose of it in the trash then take a look at the link below and at the mutated flower in my extras folder and let me know.

https://www. https://365project.org/kvphoto/extras/2026-07-03

If you are interested in more info about coneflower diseases:
https://www.georgiaperennial.org/story/380259
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact