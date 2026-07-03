Genetic Reversion or Disease?

We had a brief but powerful thunderstorm and afterwards I stepped into our pollinator garden to snap a few photos. A few years ago we planted an orange coneflower plant and it reverted to its pink/magenta color. Last year I noticed a few flowers that looked like genetic mutations. This year half the plant looks mutated. I'm posting a shot of a mutated looking bloom in my extras folder for you to see
I'm not sure if this plant has a mite disease or has Aster Yellows... if it is Aster Yellows then extreme measures are called for.
If you enjoy gardening and want to learn more and/or offer your opinion on whether or not I need to dig this plant up roots and all and dispose of it in the trash then take a look at the link below and at the mutated flower in my extras folder and let me know.