Happy Independence Day to my fellow Americans... and happy 4th of July to all. We are chilling at home today after getting back from our camping trip. It is much too hot and humid to be outside.
This is a shot I took in May of 2023 when we visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. I worked as a still photographer at Marshall Space Flight Center from 1977-1980 and was occasionally sent to the museum on assignments. Back then it was much smaller and was called the Alabama Space and Rocket Center. I had not been back to Huntsville since 1980... it sure has grown... you could say both the city and museum skyrocketed!