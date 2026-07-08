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Sipping Nectar by kvphoto
Photo 2734

Sipping Nectar

"The difference between me and a butterfly is that the butterfly looks at a flower with no purpose in mind but to sip nectar. The flower feeds its body while for me the colors and shapes and scents of flowers feed my heart."

--Densey Clyne
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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