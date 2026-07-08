Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2734
Sipping Nectar
"The difference between me and a butterfly is that the butterfly looks at a flower with no purpose in mind but to sip nectar. The flower feeds its body while for me the colors and shapes and scents of flowers feed my heart."
--Densey Clyne
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3314
photos
171
followers
156
following
749% complete
View this month »
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
Latest from all albums
458
2729
2730
2731
459
2732
2733
2734
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th July 2026 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
carolina-phlox
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close