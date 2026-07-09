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Photo 2735
American Goldfinch
"One thing is certain, and I have always known it - the joys of my life have nothing to do with age. They do not change. Flowers, the morning and evening light, music, poetry, silence, the goldfinches darting about."
--May Sarton
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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KV
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@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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7
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4
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4
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th July 2026 8:13am
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent beauty
July 9th, 2026
Alli W
OMG amazing capture!
July 9th, 2026
Kate
ace
Stunning. I love how the narrow leaves surround the finch. And the finch’s pose is great.
July 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Superb.
July 9th, 2026
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