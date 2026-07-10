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Persian Shield by kvphoto
Photo 2736

Persian Shield

"Purple haze all in my eyes, don't know if it's day or night. You got me blowin', blowin' my mind. Is it tomorrow or just the end of time?"

--Jimi Hendrix
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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gloria jones ace
Super frame filler...great colors, patterns
July 10th, 2026  
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