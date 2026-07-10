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Previous
Photo 2736
Persian Shield
"Purple haze all in my eyes, don't know if it's day or night. You got me blowin', blowin' my mind. Is it tomorrow or just the end of time?"
--Jimi Hendrix
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th July 2026 12:34pm
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green
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plant
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purple
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patterns
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
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persian-shield
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strobilanthes-auriculata
gloria jones
ace
Super frame filler...great colors, patterns
July 10th, 2026
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