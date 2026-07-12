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Tiny Dancer by kvphoto
Photo 2738

Tiny Dancer

"Ballerina, you must've seen her
Dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me
Tiny dancer in my hand."

--Elton John
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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